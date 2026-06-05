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regular-article-logo Friday, 05 June 2026

Messi event vandalism: Bengal ex-sports minister Aroop Biswas seeks 14 days to appear before police

Biswas, who had been asked to appear before officers of Bidhannagar (South) police station on Thursday, sought more time from investigators, citing illness, sources said

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 05.06.26, 05:09 AM
Aroop Biswas

Aroop Biswas File picture

Former state sports and youth affairs minister Aroop Biswas on Thursday sought 14 days to appear before police in connection with a complaint lodged by the organiser of the Lionel Messi event last year that ended in vandalism.

Biswas, who had been asked to appear before officers of Bidhannagar (South) police station on Thursday, sought more time from investigators, citing illness, sources said.

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Biswas has been booked under non-bailable sections related to cheating, extortion, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and acts committed with common intention. Earlier this week, apprehending arrest, he moved a court in Barasat seeking anticipatory bail. It is yet to be heard.

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Aroop Biswas Vandalism Salt Lake Stadium Lionel Messi Bidhannagar Police
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