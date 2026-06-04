Healthy reservoir storage may soften El Nino impact on kharif crops, but yield may drop: Crisil report

Healthy reservoir storage is likely to offset the impact of rain shortfall due to El Nino on sowing of kharif crops and their initial growth, but moisture stress, risk of pest infections and constrained fertiliser supplies could weigh on yields, a Crisil Intelligence report said on Thursday.

El Nino is a climate phenomenon historically associated with weaker monsoon and heightened uncertainties over rainfall.

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The report expects El Nino-led rainfall variability to influence India's 2026 kharif season, but healthy reservoir storage is expected to limit the impact on sowing and early crop development.

Despite three-fourths of the kharif-sown area being projected to receive below-normal rainfall, the impact on early-season crop establishment is likely to remain relatively limited, it said.

Major agricultural states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, are expected to witness rainfall deficits. However, reservoir storage remains comfortably above normal storage across key regions, at 44 per cent in the western region, 34 per cent in the northern region, 20 per cent in the central region and 6 per cent in the southern region, the report stated.

Combined with irrigation penetration of 48 per cent, 65 per cent, 76 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively, these conditions are expected to support sowing activities and crop establishment despite weaker rainfall.

Although reservoir storage in eastern India remains 11 per cent below normal, favourable rainfall received over the past month has improved soil moisture conditions across the region.

As a result, sowing and crop establishment activities are expected to progress on a stable footing, although the region remains more dependent on the timely progression of monsoon and rainfall distribution compared with the rest of the country.

However, productivity risks could emerge during the latter half of the season due to moisture stress, higher pest and disease pressure, and tighter fertiliser availability, it stated.

The report further stated that tighter fertiliser supplies and increased dependence on crop protection products might also add to input challenges.

The eventual kharif output will largely depend on rainfall distribution through the season and the availability of critical agricultural inputs, added the report.

The central government earlier informed that the Union agriculture ministry has set up crop weather watch and crisis management groups and shared a contingency plan with state governments to minimise risks to kharif crops. States have been asked to maintain a seed reserve equivalent to one per cent of requirement, with a focus on short- and medium-duration crop varieties.

The ministry is also preparing district-level contingency plans in collaboration with ICAR and holding regular video conferences with state officials to review monsoon preparedness