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regular-article-logo Friday, 05 June 2026

CID at Firhad Hakim’s residence in connection with alleged signature forgery probe

The team was at the residence for about an hour. Hakim did not speak to reporters outside his house

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 05.06.26, 04:39 AM
CID officers leave Firhad Hakim’s residence on Thursday. (Sanat Kr Sinha)

CID officers leave Firhad Hakim’s residence on Thursday. (Sanat Kr Sinha)

A CID team on Thursday evening visited Firhad Hakim’s residence in connection with a probe into alleged forgery of signatures of Trinamool MLAs on an official document nominating Ballygunge MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly.

The team was at the residence for about an hour. Hakim did not speak to reporters outside his house.

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The document in question also bore Hakim’s signature and had proposed his name as the party’s chief whip.

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Trinamool MLAs Baharul Islam, Arup Roy, Subhasish Das and Gulshan Mullick submitted their specimen signatures before the Sealdah court on Thursday in the same case.

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Firhad Hakim CID Forgery Case TMC
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