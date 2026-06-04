Messi event chaos: Bengal ex-sports minister Aroop Biswas skips police summons, seeks two weeks on health grounds

Bengal former sports minister Aroop Biswas on Thursday skipped police questioning in connection with the controversy surrounding football legend Lionel Messi's event at Salt Lake Stadium last year, citing ill health and seeking two weeks' time to appear before investigators.

Biswas was asked to appear before the police by June 5 after event organiser Shatadru Dutta lodged an FIR accusing him of black-marketing tickets, extortion, criminal intimidation and cheating linked to the high-profile event held in December 2025.

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According to police, the Trinamool Congress leader informed investigators that he was not in a position to comply with the summons due to health issues.

"We have received a communication from him (Aroop Biswas) seeking additional time on medical grounds. The request is being examined in accordance with legal procedures. Further steps will be taken as per the course of the investigation," a police officer said.

The development triggered a sharp response from Dutta, the main organiser of Messi's India Tour, who alleged that the former minister was attempting to delay the probe.

In a social media post, Dutta said, "A sudden illness after receiving a summons? A medical certificate may buy time, but it cannot help anyone escape justice." He further claimed that the timing of the illness was difficult to view as a coincidence and vowed to continue pursuing the case.

Dutta had filed the FIR at Bidhannagar Dakshin Police Station on May 17, accusing Biswas of offences under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including cheating, criminal intimidation and extortion.

He alleged that nearly 22,000 tickets for the Messi event were sold on the black market and claimed that Biswas used his position as sports minister to exert undue influence during the programme.

The controversy stems from the event organised at Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, 2025, featuring Argentina football icon Lionel Messi. The programme descended into chaos after a large number of people allegedly entered the venue without valid access, resulting in security breaches, severe overcrowding and crowd disorder.

Several spectators who had purchased expensive tickets complained that they were unable to properly see Messi or enjoy the programme because of the mismanagement. Messi reportedly left the venue quickly amid the commotion, after which sections of angry spectators vandalised parts of the stadium.

The incident sparked a political storm, with allegations of lapses in planning and crowd management being directed at the then sports minister.

Dutta was subsequently arrested and spent 37 days in custody before securing bail. Following his release, he accused Biswas of being responsible for the collapse of the event and the financial losses suffered by the organisers.