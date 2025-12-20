Messi event fiasco: Three more arrested in connection with Salt Lake Stadium violence

Bidhannagar police arrested three more persons on Thursday night in connection with the vandalism at Salt Lake Stadium during Lionel Messi’s visit to Calcutta last Saturday, taking the total arrest count to nine.

The three accused have been identified as Riju Das, Soumyadip Das and Tanmay Dey.

Police sources said the three were arrested based on electronic evidence available against them in the form of CCTV and video footage from December 13.

Messi’s visit to Calcutta was cut short as the Argentine player had left the stadium before the scheduled time. The angry spectators started to throw bottles as missiles and uprooted the seats from the galleries. The seats were thrown into the ground, followed by damaging the goal posts and nets.

The police said they were identifying people “frame by frame” and arresting them.

Earlier, six people were arrested.

The police had started another case of possible negligence against the primary event manager, Satadru Dutta, and arrested him hours after the event.