Annexure relief for Abhishek Banerjee: Furnish missing documents, HC tells KMC

A vacation bench of the high court on Wednesday directed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to furnish Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee with the annexures to notices already issued for 17 properties owned by or linked to him, and granted the parties a week to file their responses.

The annexures were missing from the notices served on the properties, a KMC source said. Any notice with an annexure should not be delivered without the annexure, said the source.

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After KMC served notices on the properties, Abhishek had told journalists that the civic body should give details of what is illegal in the buildings with the notices.

Six separate petitions were filed recently before the bench of Justice Smita Das De against the notices served by KMC.

Three of the petitions were filed by Amit and Lata Banerjee, the parents of Abhishek Banerjee.

Three others were filed by Leaps and Bounds, a company linked to him.

A KMC official said the high court had asked the civic body to “serve the annexures and give a week” to the parties to respond.

“The power to dispose of the notices served on the properties still lies with KMC,” said the official.

“We have asked the parties to submit as-built drawings, showing the buildings in their present condition. Once the drawings are submitted, we will conduct inspections to verify whether they accurately reflect the structures on the ground. We will then compare them with the sanctioned plans to identify any unauthorised portions,” the official said.

The KMC had served the notices on May 18.

The properties include 188A Harish Mukherjee Road and an adjacent building on Kalighat Road.