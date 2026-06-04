3 held for 'reckless riding' near CM Suvendu Adhikari's convoy

Three youths riding motorcycles were arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly speeding along a stretch in Baguiati shortly after the convoy of chief minister Suvendu Adhikari passed through the area.

Police said the trio was riding at high speed and behaving suspiciously near Chinar Park, close to the chief minister’s residence. They were detained and later booked under preventive sections of the law.

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“The chief minister’s convoy had just passed when three motorcycles were seen moving behind it. The riders were allegedly speeding and overtaking vehicles in quick succession, rapidly closing the gap with the convoy. Officers intercepted the bikes, and Baguiati police detained the riders,” an officer of Bidhannagar City Police said.

During the investigation, police found that the three youths were residents of the Calcutta Leather Complex area and were on their way home when they happened to pass the stretch shortly after the chief minister’s convoy.

“However, they could not provide a satisfactory explanation for speeding recklessly and overtaking multiple vehicles while closing in on the chief minister’s convoy. They were arrested under preventive sections of the law,” the officer added.