Decade after transfer, cops offered way back to Kolkata Police as govt seeks consent

The state government on Wednesday sought the consent of 66 police personnel who were transferred from Kolkata Police to the state police as “punishment posting” by the Mamata Banerjee government 10 years ago, whether they wished to be repatriated to the city police.

In 2016, several Kolkata Police personnel — including inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, constables and sergeants — were transferred out of the city and posted across different parts of Bengal in what was widely seen as a punitive measure following the Assembly elections that year.

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Many of the transfers were to far-flung districts, making relocation difficult for the personnel, most of whom were settled in Calcutta.

“We had opted for Kolkata Police at the beginning of our career because we wanted to stay and work in Calcutta. Had we wanted to work in the Bengal police area, we would not have opted for Kolkata Police in the first place. But the then government did not listen to any logic,” said one of the officers who had been posted out.

On Wednesday, the Suvendu-led government signalled its intent to reverse the decade-old order by seeking the consent of 66 personnel who had been transferred out of Kolkata Police and have since been serving with the state police on deputation.

“It is requested to obtain willingness from the concerned Police Personnel for repatriation to Kolkata Police presently working under West Bengal Police on deputation...,” the instruction issued by the police directorate to the various units of Bengal police read.

Sources said several police personnel who were sent out of Kolkata Police have retired, while many have been promoted.

A source in the state home department said the consent was being sought to ensure that the personnel were not subjected to any further inconvenience.

“Only those who are willing to return will be repatriated to Kolkata Police. There is no intention of disrupting their lives again,” said a senior state police official.

The official added that many of the personnel had faced hardship when they were transferred out of the city, and the government did not want any fresh relocation to be imposed on them against their wishes.