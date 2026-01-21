Leaky pipe soaks Phari again, old water supply supply line eroding Gariahat Road

Frequent leaks in the water supply line under Gariahat Road, between Ballygunge Phari and ITI, are raising concerns about water quality and road safety.

Barely a month after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) repaired a leak near Ballygunge Phari, two more leaks have appeared over the last 10 days. One emerged near the temple at Phari, while the second appeared near the Tanishq store, close to a pay-and-use toilet, raising further hygiene concerns.

Two KMC engineers said the underground pipeline is old, made of pre-stressed concrete from the 1970s. “Over the years, the joints between the pipes have loosened, causing water to leak,” one engineer explained. Repairs are planned after Saraswati Puja.

The 1,100mm (43-inch) diameter line carries water from the Auckland booster pumping station to neighbourhoods in Ballygunge and Gariahat and feeds the Kasba booster pumping station reservoirs. “It is a vital pipeline,” an engineer said.

Traffic police have installed guardrails near the leaks, as water flooding has begun to erode the road. “The road has started to cave in at these spots. A two-wheeler could topple, leading to serious accidents,” said an officer.

Residents also said the road remains wet. “Every evening, the stretch between Phari and ITI is soaked as the leaking water spreads with passing vehicles,” said a Kasba resident.

Traffic officers said that multiple leaks have appeared on this busy road over the past year, including one near ITI that was repaired about a year ago. “This stretch has many schools. It is imperative

to keep the road in a safe

condition,” an officer said.