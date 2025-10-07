Three arrested in Baranagar jewellery shop robbery and murder, says Barrackpore police

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the robbery and murder at a jewellery shop in Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a senior officer of the detective department of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said on Tuesday.

Among those arrested is an individual who allegedly purchased a portion of the stolen gold, while the other two are accused of murdering the 60-year-old shop owner, Shankar Jana, he added.

The alleged purchaser, Panchu Samanta, was produced before a court in Barrackpore on Tuesday, where the judge remanded him to three days of police custody.

The officer said that the other two accused, who were arrested from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, would be produced in court on Wednesday.

Investigators have found that Sanjay, the main accused in the heist, had arranged to sell the stolen gold items to Samanta well before the robbery.

"Our officers found that following a pre-planned operation, most of the 15 kg of gold jewellery looted from the shop was delivered to Panchu immediately after the crime," he said.

The two men arrested in Jamshedpur are accused of beating Jana to death with an iron rod inside the shop near Kolkata.

A third attacker, whose identity remains unknown, is still on the run.

Search operations are underway across Bihar and Jharkhand, and police believe he may also be in possession of a portion of the stolen gold items.

"The investigation is being carried out thoroughly from all angles. The statements of the accused are being verified. We are hopeful that the stolen gold will be recovered soon," Barrackpore Police Commissioner Murlidhar Sharma said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.