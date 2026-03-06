St Xavier’s University to hold BTech admission test on April 12

St Xavier’s University in New Town will conduct its own admission test on April 12 for entry to its BTech courses in four disciplines — computer science and engineering, information technology, electronics and communications engineering, and computer science and engineering with artificial intelligence and machine learning.

BTech aspirants can take the Internet-based test (IBT) either at a location convenient for them or on the university campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a notification, the varsity said that the online test taken from the candidate’s own preferred location would be “remote-proctored” — implying that the candidate will be remotely invigilated via a live video and audio feed, and his or her computer screen will be monitored.

The microphone and web camera must remain active throughout the test session, and they may be recorded to maintain transparency, the notification says.

For the IBT at St Xavier’s University, candidates will have to appear in person on the university campus.

The on-campus test will be on a “first-come, first-served” basis and will be provided to the first 120 students who choose this option, said a university official.

The MCQ-based two-hour test will start at noon.

Mock tests will be held on April 10 and 11.

Vice-chancellor Father Felix Raj said candidates have applied from all over the country for the BTech programmes.

“The applicants from outside Bengal may find it easy to write the Internet-based test from their convenient locations. The tests will be fully proctored, and due vigil will be maintained,” the VC told Metro.

The minimum system requirements for the online admission test to be written by candidates from their convenient locations have been detailed in the notification.

“The university will not be liable for any technical glitches or internet connectivity issues,” it states.

The applicants have to mention while applying whether they want to take the test from the location of their choice or on the university campus.

The admission test will be of 100 marks, with mathematics, physics and English accounting for 40, 30 and 30 marks respectively.

Each question will carry 1 mark, and there will be no negative marking.

The university has uploaded the syllabus for the admission tests.

Based on marks secured in Xavier Engineering Admission Test (XEAT), separate merit lists will be published for each programme on the official website of St Xavier’s University.

“Direct provisional admission may be conducted, if necessary, through JEE (Main)/West Bengal Joint Entrance examination with a satisfactory rank after the final round of XEAT,” the notification

says.

The VC said the BTech programmes were focused on the most sought-after streams at present.

“Last year, we introduced data science at the BSc level. We are now focusing on AI and machine learning. Bright students would be interested in studying disciplines like AI. They do not have to leave Bengal to pursue such coveted programmes,” Father Felix Raj said.

“We can arrest the exodus of bright students from Bengal only by introducing new-age courses,” the St Xavier’s University vice-chancellor said.