MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 08 February 2026

Kolkata Police urges residents to verify domestic help after rise in theft cases

An officer cited internal statistics compiled by the Kolkata Police, which found that 32 of the 104 thefts reported between December 2025 and January 2026 involved maids, servants or caregivers

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 08.02.26, 06:02 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

Kolkata Police has recommended mandatory verification of household employees through its digital registration system, after finding that domestic help and caregivers were involved in nearly one-third of theft cases reported in the city in the past couple of months, an officer said on Sunday.

The officer cited internal statistics compiled by the Kolkata Police, which found that 32 of the 104 thefts reported between December 2025 and January 2026 involved maids, servants or caregivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This accounted for roughly 31 per cent of the total, he said, adding that the statistics by the Detective Department were internally shared among personnel and not meant for the media.

Also Read

The trend has continued in February, with three of the 11 cases registered in the first week allegedly linked to domestic staff, he said.

"The pattern underlines growing vulnerability within residential premises, particularly homes with elderly residents," the officer explained.

In one of the most serious recent incidents, a female senior citizen was murdered at Behala, allegedly by her former caregiver, he said.

"Employees having no verification of identity pose a significant security risk and we are appealing to residents to complete 'Domestic Help Profile' registration, either through the Kolkata Police 'Bondhu' mobile application or the official website," he said.

In cases of elderly citizens who are not tech savvy, their children or younger members of the family must be approached for assistance as these measures should not be delayed, the officer said.

The form requires detailed information about workers, including identity proof, permanent address and photographs, which can help in background checks and faster investigation in case of offences, he said.

The officer added that awareness drives are being strengthened across police station areas to encourage compliance, especially in apartment complexes and neighbourhoods with a high proportion of elderly citizens living alone.

"Timely verification and documentation of domestic workers could also act as a deterrent and reduce the chances of theft and other crimes within households," he said.

Somnath Das, who runs a caregiver centre in the Bansdroni area, said he maintains a database of around 250 caregivers, mostly from South 24 Parganas and nearby south Kolkata outskirts.

"We strictly go by original Aadhaar and voter cards of the people we employ and share their details with local Netajinagar police station. However, the fly-by-night caregiver centres that have surfaced in recent times don't follow such rigorous procedures and give us a bad name," Das said.

"It is important for every client to be on guard against the black sheep," he added.

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Police Residents
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says Sangh asked him to continue beyond 75, will step down if told

Bhagwat said the organisation 'extracts work till the last drop of blood from its volunteer' and maintained that there had not yet been a situation in the RSS's history where someone had to be retired
Akhilesh Yadav
Quote left Quote right

There is large-scale misuse of SIR in UP. Govt agencies targeting booths where SP won

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT