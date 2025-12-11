MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata Police arrest three after vendors attacked for selling chicken patty at Gita event

Complainants say youths objected to non-veg food at Brigade event, assaulted them and dumped their stock before fleeing

PTI Published 11.12.25, 12:30 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image PTI

Kolkata Police have arrested three men for allegedly assaulting two food vendors at a recent Gita recital in the city, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The arrests were made on Wednesday night on the basis of two complaints filed at Maidan police station, he added.

"The three persons had gone to attend the 'Paanch Lokkho Konthe Gita Paath' (Gita recitation by five lakh voices) event organised by 'Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad' on Brigade Parade Ground on December 7," he said.

The complainants, hailing from Topsia area of Kolkata and Arambagh in Hooghly district, had gone to the venue to sell chicken patties.

"They alleged that a group of youths confronted them, questioned the sale of non-vegetarian food at the religious event and assaulted them," he added.

The attackers reportedly threw away their stock and made them perform sit-ups holding their ears, he said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Police said the arrests were made on the basis of the complaints after verification of footage.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

