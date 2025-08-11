Kolkata Metro to replace cooling system of 11 underground stations of Blue line

The Metro Railway Kolkata has decided to replace the cooling system of 11 underground stations of the Blue Line.

A Metro spokesperson said on Sunday that out of 15 underground stations, the cooling system of 11 underground stations of the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram) has been earmarked for change from the traditional water-cooled chiller to an air-cooled chiller.

"For effecting the change in the Blue Line, which is India's oldest Metro Corridor, a tender has already been opened and evaluation work is going on," he said.

"After evaluation, the work order will be placed. Work will commence from 2026 and will be completed by 2029," the spokesperson said.

"The Centre has already allotted Rs 150 crore. Once this is implemented, Metro Railway Kolkata will be able to save 18 crore litre of groundwater consumption annually. This amount of groundwater is required to run the water-cooling chillers for making Metro stations cool every year," he said.

"Once the water-cool chiller is replaced by air cool chiller, then this huge amount of water will be saved, which in turn will help to protect the environment and water resources," he said.

