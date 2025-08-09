‘Glorified toy train’: Behala metro line fails to draw commuters, locals say it's unreliable

Over two-and-a-half years since the launch of Kolkata Metro’s Purple Line, the Joka-Majherhat Metro — with seven stations on an 8.6km stretch — remains what locals call a “glorified toy train” service.

Few trains, no weekend service, long waiting time, and inconveniently located stations add to the woes of daily commuters, who are forced to brave the crawling Behala traffic as the metro on that route is barely operational.

This correspondent’s 8.30am metro ride from Joka to Majherhat on a Tuesday wasn’t an eventful experience. A few locals, returning home after dropping their children to school, occupied some of the seats. A handful of shoppers got down at Behala Bazar. And that was it. No office-goers, no students were found during the ride on a weekday.

On paper, the Purple Line offers 72 services daily from Monday to Friday, with a gap of 21 minutes between the rides. But in a city where autos and buses come by every couple of minutes, that wait time feels like a luxury only a few can afford. And with the first train from Joka arriving at 8am, it’s too late for most office-goers and students.

If you plan to use the metro for weekend outings, you’ll be disappointed. The Purple Line does not operate on Saturdays and Sundays. This unavailability keeps people from experiencing the new metro ride on their days off.

“I’ve never used it. The number of trains is too few. And most importantly, there are no trains on weekends, when we actually plan to go somewhere,” said Somak Pradhan, a resident of Thakurpukur.

Distance from stations to major crossings is another key reason for low ridership. Taratala Metro is about 200m from the nearest auto stand and nearly a kilometre from the actual Taratala crossing. Behala Bazar Metro is around 350m from the main bazar, it is almost at Behala Tram Depot. Sakher Bazar Metro is 260m away from the crossing.

“It has become Behala’s toy train. I’ve never used it. The trains are too infrequent, and I’d rather take an auto to Taratala than walk to the station. It’s just easier,” said Dyuti Banerjee, a resident of Jadu Colony.

The Joka-Majherhat metro line skips several key neighbourhoods. There are no stations near Behala Thana, Parnasree, No. 14 bus stand or the important Thakurpukur 3A stop. For many locals, the metro route simply doesn’t align with their daily movement.

“There are very few trains, and they don’t go where I need to,” Anyaman Mazumdar, a resident of Behala, said.

While the metro fare ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 20, the pricing does not offer an advantage over autos or buses. An auto ride from Thakurpukur to Chowrasta costs Rs 15. A bus ticket is just Rs 10. And they do not involve climbing stairs or walking long distances to the nearest station. Just wave at the bus or auto, and you’re on your way.

In most stations, ticket counters often remain closed, and commuters are expected to use vending machines or smart cards. While this might work for daily users, it discourages inexperienced and elderly riders who may find it difficult to get tokens out of a machine.

Poor communication has further hurt this Metro line's image. Several residents said they have shown up at stations only to find the shutters down. The lack of clear and consistent updates has driven away potential commuters.

“I went twice and found it closed. No one knows when it’s working and when it isn’t,” said one local resident.

Currently, this metro line fails to take commuters beyond Majherhat, a station at least 10km away from Esplanade, one of the key locations for the office crowd. The stretch between Majherhat and Esplanade, which would make the line truly functional, is still under construction. The official deadline? The beginning of 2029.

Resham Das, an IT professional from Shakuntala Park, doesn’t mince his words: “This metro connects Behala with Behala. That’s it. It’s of no use to anyone going to work. By the time the first train leaves Joka, most of us have already reached EM Bypass or missed our attendance window. And when it’s time to return, the metro has already stopped running.”

He adds, “There are literally ten buses and a couple of autos every ten minutes if you're at Taratala and wish to go to Thakurpukur 3A. The stations are far, the frequency is low, and it just doesn’t make sense.”

This metro line has been in the making since 2010, and it took 12 years for the Joka-Taratala stretch to open. Then another year passed before it extended to Majherhat. Now, residents must wait four more years before they can access central Kolkata via this line.

Despite the delays and the frustration, some residents see a silver lining — property prices in Behala, many believe, may skyrocket once the metro line connects to Esplanade.

How property prices change in Behala remains to be seen. But for now, auto-rickshaws and buses continue to be the go-to ride for residents, while metro trains show up once in a while near Jai Hind bridge, adding a cinematic effect to their drive back home after a long day at work.