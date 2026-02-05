MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata metro: Suicide attempt at Rabindra Sarobar station disrupts daily commute

Normal services resumed over the entire stretch of the Blue Line from 5.47 pm

Our Bureau Published 05.02.26, 05:36 PM
Chaos at Maidan Metro station as Metro Services has been disrupted due to a suicide attempt at Rabindra Sarobar Metro station

Chaos at Maidan Metro station as Metro Services has been disrupted due to a suicide attempt at Rabindra Sarobar Metro station Pictures By Soumyajit Dey

A suicide attempt at Rabindra Sarobar station on Thursday afternoon halted Metro services along the blue line.

A Metro Railway spokesperson said the incident happened around 4.46 pm. The power supply was blocked to rescue the patient from the tracks.

Truncated services were briefly run between Dakshineswar and Maidan and between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) to Shahid Khudiram (Briji area near Garia).

Normal services resumed over the entire stretch of the Blue Line from 5.47 pm.

“The train came to an abrupt halt at Maidan. Announcements were made to vacate the rake immediately. We were told there was an obstruction on the tracks and service will resume once the obstruction is cleared,” said a passenger.

On the night of January 24, services were disrupted for 25 minutes as a passenger jumped before a running train.


