Cancer survivors’ triumph: Bringing hope and courage to children at Saroj Gupta Institute

On World Cancer Day, a city institute hosted a programme by cancer survivors who have overcome the disease and refused to let it define their lives.

Among the survivors at Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre & Research Institute was 23-year-old Anjali Roy, who dances on one leg after her left limb was amputated when she was 10. Just a year-and-a-half later, she returned to the stage.



On Wednesday, she performed for children battling cancer and their parents.

A third-year undergraduate student, Anjali does not use a prosthetic limb while performing. A trained Bharatnatyam dancer before her surgery, she had to give up classical dance but adapted by pursuing other dance forms. “Bharatnatyam was difficult with one leg, but I continued with other forms,” she said.

“I try to come to the hospital every year to perform. I hope it can motivate children and their parents to keep the fight on,” Anjali said. “Many people lose hope once they are diagnosed with cancer. But cancer is treatable, and there is life after that, too.”

Debraj Mukherjee, 30, also took part in the programme. After losing his left arm to a tumour, Debraj uses a prosthetic limb and draws with his right hand.

On stage, he created a portrait of singer Arijit Singh while children undergoing treatment sang some of the singer’s popular numbers.

A graduate of the Government College of Art and Craft, Debraj now teaches art to children.

The event also offered children undergoing treatment a chance to showcase their talents in singing, dancing and drawing, while giving their parents an opportunity to interact with survivors and gain moral support. Children are taught singing, dancing and drawing during their hospital stay.

Many of these children spend six to seven months in the hospital for treatment, missing school and facing restrictions due to low immunity. The prolonged treatment can be emotionally draining for both patients and their families.

“It is important to inspire those who are on treatment,” said Arnab Gupta, director of the institute.

“We believe medicines alone do not treat the patient. Compassion, human touch and a healing environment are equally important. Programmes like this send a positive and hopeful message to patients and their families,” he added.

Founded in 1973 by Saroj Gupta with just 25 beds, the institute in Thakurpukur now has a 311-bed facility.

“We cater to the financially weaker sections of society who find it difficult to afford treatment elsewhere. We work on a cross-subsidy model, and the subsidy is need-based,” Arnab Gupta said.