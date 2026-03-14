Kolkata LPG crisis stalls fishing trawlers in South 24-Parganas, livelihoods at risk

Several thousand people in parts of South 24-Parganas who depend on fishing for their livelihood face an uncertain future as trawler movement has stalled amid uncertainty over the availability of commercial LPG cylinders. The setback comes barely a month before Bengal’s three-month fishing ban begins in April.

Trawlers, both large and small, require LPG cylinders to cook food for the crew, who usually venture into the sea for at least a week at a stretch while fishing.

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A section of fishermen from Patharpratima said a trawler’s departure is finalised only after the kitchen is stocked with raw materials and commercial LPG cylinders. With commercial LPG supply disrupted, several thousand trawlers have stopped venturing out to sea over the past few days.

“Fishermen always ensure their food and fuel supplies are ready before venturing to sea on trawlers, as a trip usually lasts a week. Kitchens in trawlers depend on commercial LPG because using domestic LPG is illegal,” said Bijan Maity of the West Bengal United Fishermen’s Association.

“Since cooking food at sea remains uncertain, a large majority of fishermen from different parts of South 24-Parganas have decided not to venture out. A few who have supplies have been fishing for two or three days and returning home,” he said.

Several thousand people across Namkhana, Kakdwip, Diamond Harbour, Patharpratima and Kultali depend on fishing for their livelihood and regularly head to sea on trawlers. The number peaks ahead of Durga Puja when most fishermen venture out in search of hilsa.

“A team of at least 15 men remains aboard the large trawlers, while the smaller ones have a crew of about five. It doesn’t pay unless a trip lasts over a week and you have a substantial catch before returning to shore,” said Ajit Saha, a fisherman from Namkhana. “Netting fish takes time, and amid several uncertainties everyone wants to be sure the trawler’s kitchen is properly stocked.”

Trawler owners said that around this time of year nearly half of the roughly 12,000 fishermen from parts of South 24-Parganas usually venture to sea because of the low yield. The catch during this period mostly includes pomfret, shrimp, Bombay duck and bhola. Many of the remaining fishermen migrate to other states for work. With LPG supply hit, the number of fishermen heading to sea has dropped by more than half, they said.

The halt in trawler movement has also affected several others in the fishing economy, including workers at ice-supplying units, fish handlers and labourers.

“So many lives depend on the fish that is caught, stored and distributed from wholesalers to retail markets across South 24-Parganas,” Maity said. “This is the last month before the fishing ban sets in, and the crisis has hit them hard.”

The Centre has instructed oil companies to prioritise commercial gas for essential services such as hospitals and schools over hotels and restaurants. As a result, distributors have curtailed supplies to many commercial establishments.