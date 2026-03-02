Nitin Nabin flags off BJP’s Parivartan Yatra in Cooch Behar, raises infiltration issue

BJP national president Nitin Nabin ceremonially flagged off the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra ahead of the Assembly polls at Raasmela ground in Cooch Behar on Sunday by stressing the infiltration issue and the need for change in Bengal.

“Now there is only one word on the lips of the people of Bengal and that is ‘parivartan’. This change will be against the prevailing situation. Bengal must be freed from the hands of the infiltrators. We have to make a new and developed Bengal,” the BJP national president said while formally starting the event on Sunday afternoon.

From the dais, the national head of the BJP attacked Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress on multiple issues. He alleged that chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s “appeasement policy” would no longer be tolerated.

Addressing the chief minister as “Didi”, Nabin said: “Didi, you have been working to provide safeguard infiltrators, knocking on the door of the Supreme Court at midnight for their safety. You have compassion for infiltrators, but hatred for people of the state. Now there are more than 50 lakh infiltrators whose names have been deleted from the voter list. Infiltrators are snatching the rights of the residents of Bengal. It is only the BJP which can drive out these infiltrators from here.”

Over 60 lakh names are under adjudication in Bengal following the SIR exercise. Judicial officers will now decide whether they will stay or not as voters. However, a name under adjudication does not mean automatic deletion from the voter list.

This rally is one of the nine Yatras of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra. On Sunday, four Yatras were flagged off from Cooch Behar, Krishnanagar in Nadia, Kulti in West Burdwan, and Garbeta in

West Midnapore.

The remaining five Yatras will be flagged off on March 2 from Islampur in North Dinajpur, Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas, Hasan in Birbhum, Mathurapur in South 24-Parganas and Amta in Howrah.

However, the Yatras will actually run from March 5

to 10.

The decorated tableaux will cover an average of 100km every day. Each Yatra will have a main tableau, eight promotional tableaus and a bike procession.

“There is only corruption and exploitation in the state. This will not go on, as we will bring a change this time,” Nabin said.