MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 February 2025

Kolkata airport launches paid concierge service for all domestic and international passengers

The service will be helpful for passengers not conversant with the systems in the airport or those who are ailing or elderly

PTI Published 20.02.25, 09:32 AM
Kolkata Airport.

Kolkata Airport. File picture

A paid concierge service for all domestic and international passengers was launched at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, an official said.

The service will be helpful for passengers not conversant with the systems in the airport or those who are ailing or elderly, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “meet and greet service” provided by a private firm was inaugurated at the terminal building of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport.

“Introducing Elite Assist– your premium airport concierge service inaugurated by Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria, Airport Director at Kolkata Airport! Enjoy dedicated guidance, baggage handling and a hassle-free travel experience for both domestic and international arrivals/departures,” the authorities said in a post on X.

A passenger will have to pay Rs 500 to avail of the service, according to sources at the airport.

A passenger seeking the service will be assisted by the company’s employees in completing the check-in process at the terminal building. The passenger will also get the help of porters for handling luggage.

The services will be available for both arrival and departure passengers, the sources said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Airport Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mystery trail of blood in city: Brothers’ car crash leads to three dead kin at home

Pranay Kumar Dey, 44, who was in a car that crashed into a Metro pillar near the Avisikta crossing around 3.30am, told police that there were three “female bodies” at their home
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Reports confirm water at Sangam now fit for both bathing and ritual use

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT