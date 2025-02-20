In Pics: Kolkata airport re-launches concierge service Elite Assist

The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata re-launched a concierge service on February 19 (Wednesday) after a gap of six years. The paid service, named Elite Assist, is for both domestic and international passengers. It is available at four counters at the airport —- at the domestic arrival (Gate No.2) and domestic belt no. 8, and international arrival (Gate No. 4) and international belt no. 13

1 4 @aaikolairport/ X

ADVERTISEMENT

“At Kolkata Airport, we continuously strive to enhance the passenger experience with world-class facilities,” airport director Dr. Pravat Ranjan Beuria (centre) said after inaugurating the service. “The launch of Elite Assist is a step towards making air travel more seamless, efficient, and enjoyable for everyone. We believe this service will greatly benefit travelers by reducing stress and saving time at various touchpoints within the airport.”

2 4

The concierge service aims to make navigation smoother for the passengers both at arrival and departure. It offers assistance with checking in, baggage handling, and availing porters at the airport. Priced at Rs 500, a passenger has to enrol his or her name and flight details at the helpdesks

3 4

Elite Assist will specially be beneficial for senior citizens, families traveling with children, people with ailments, and the specially-abled. The service is a subsidiary of the Travel and Food Services (TFS), which also launched the Udaan Yatri Cafe at the airport in January this year. Passengers can call on 93300097150 to pre-book Elite Assist. Online booking facility will be introduced soon

4 4