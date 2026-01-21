MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
JU harassment probe: English department professor can resume duties, says council

Saswati Halder was asked to go on leave in early January after a three-member committee, tasked with investigating allegations that she harassed two students from a particular community during invigilation, recommended that she be relieved of her post pending the probe

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 21.01.26, 07:38 AM
Jadavpur University

The executive council of Jadavpur University resolved on Tuesday that the head of the English department, who was asked to go on leave till January 30, "may resume her duties" as the department head "whenever she desires/ leave expires".

Saswati Halder was asked to go on leave in early January after a three-member committee, tasked with investigating allegations that she harassed two students from a particular community during invigilation, recommended that she be relieved of her post pending the probe.

The resolution adopted at the meeting says the executive council expresses "deep displeasure" against the conduct of the chairperson of the fact-finding committee, "especially with her statement to the media".

The council also expressed its "solidarity" with Halder.

VC Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said Halder can join as the department head whenever she desires.

The resolution says a standard operating procedure must be in place in examination conduct and a standard must be framed by the examination department, "while considering the best practices being performed by India’s top 10 universities".

