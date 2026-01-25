ISC to introduce entrepreneurship from 2028, Commerce to be called Business Studies

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has introduced a new subject, entrepreneurship, at the ISC level from exam year 2028.

In a circular issued to principals on Friday, the CISCE said changes had been made to regulations and syllabuses for the ISC 2028.

“The nomenclature for the subject Commerce has been changed to Business Studies. A new subject, Entrepreneurship, has been introduced at the ISC level,” the council stated.

Joseph Emmanuel, chief executive and secretary of CISCE, told Metro on Saturday: “Entrepreneurship is an emerging area, and it will expand the scope of choice of subjects for students. It can be taken with different subject combinations.”

The council said the changes being introduced from 2028 were administrative. At the ICSE level, revisions have been made to physics, chemistry, biology, computer applications, environmental science, environmental applications, French, German, Spanish, drama, and mass media and communication.

At the ISC level, changes have been made in accountancy, business studies, computer science, biotechnology, environmental science, French, German, Spanish, mass media and communication, and applied maths.

Principals said entrepreneurship was a forward-looking subject and would open avenues for students. Schools expect strong interest in the subject, which will be introduced in Class XI from 2026.

“There is keen interest among students in entrepreneurship. We are trying to make it available to students from all three streams,” said Seema Sapru, principal of The Heritage School.

The change in nomenclature from commerce to business studies makes it more like a subject than a stream, said Sujoy Biswas, principal of Rammohan Mission High School. “Commerce and humanities are generally identified as streams, not subjects,” he said.

“Our teachers are going through the syllabus to understand the changes,” said Rodney Borneo, principal of St Augustine’s Day School, Shyamnagar.