Iran threats leave Kolkatans in Dubai anxious, many staying indoors

Many Calcuttans living in Dubai said on Sunday they were on edge following threats by Iran on Saturday. Those who had booked short trips to the Gulf are cancelling their plans, tour operators in the city said.

Several Dubai residents said they were mostly staying indoors and often hearing fighter jets of the UAE military circling overhead. They said that the prices of vegetables have risen nearly fivefold.

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“We want to go back to Calcutta for the time being, but tickets are very expensive, and we do not feel safe going to the airport. Dubai airport has been hit by drones several times since February 28,” said a woman staying in Meena Bazar, Bur Dubai.

Originally from Park Street, she worked as a babysitter in the neighbourhood but now goes out only when necessary. “My five-year-old daughter’s school held online classes until last week. Now the school has closed. It is scheduled to reopen in April, but the authorities said that if the situation remains tense, classes will continue online,” she said.

“At night, we hear fighter jets, which is reassuring,” she added.

The US said it bombed military installations on Friday night on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub. In response, an Iran-backed militia said it targeted the American embassy in Iraq and Tehran.

Iran threatened to strike cities in the UAE, home to Dubai and one of the world’s busiest airports, accusing the US of using “ports, docks and hideouts” to launch strikes on Kharg Island. It urged people to evacuate areas where US forces were believed to be sheltering, naming Dubai’s Jebel Ali port — West Asia’s busiest — as well as Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa port and Fujairah port, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

“Our office has been shut for several days. We have been asked not to go out unless necessary,” said a worker from Calcutta staying in the Jebel Ali area.

“Vegetable prices have gone up three to five times. Tomatoes that used to cost 2 dirhams per kg now cost 10 dirhams.”

Another resident from Calcutta, living in Dubai for the last 30 years, said families were taking “precautionary measures” and sending relatives back to India. “A friend of mine, who has been in Dubai for eight years, is sending his wife and son to Calcutta. He said escaping would be difficult if things get out of control,” Jawaid Akhter told Metro from Dubai.

Akhter, who met his friend for lunch on Sunday, said people were reminded of the

Gulf War, but noted that “this is not a direct war and the UAE is not retaliating”.

In Calcutta, families are anxious. “The situation is increasingly tense,” said a woman from Deshapriya Park whose husband works in Dubai.

Plans axed

Many who had planned short holidays to Dubai are cancelling their trips. “We are flooded with cancellations for UAE holidays. People who booked months ago no longer want to go,” said Anil Punjabi, chairman (east), Travel Agents Federation of India.

A city businessman, who had booked a one-week holiday to Dubai on April 2 with his wife and two daughters, has cancelled. “It’s not safe to go there now,” he said.