Suspension of Vineet Goyal, Abhishek Gupta and Indira Mukherjee extended by four months

The suspensions of former Calcutta police commissioner Vineet Goyal and two of his then deputies have been extended by four months.

The three IPS officers were suspended by the new BJP government in May in connection with the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024.

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They were served a list of charges in June.

Indira Mukherjee

Former city police commissioner Vineet Goyal, then deputy commissioner (north), Abhishek Gupta, and then deputy commissioner (central), Indira Mukherjee, were suspended on May 15.

Goyal was charged with “mishandling of the case in the initial stage”. Gupta was accused of offering a bribe to the slain doctor’s family. Mukherjee was accused of briefing the media despite having no jurisdiction and of allegedly displaying a “wrong attitude” before journalists.

Sources said the government’s communication about the extension of their suspensions was sent to the officers on Sunday.

A CBI special investigation team, formed following a recent Calcutta High Court order to probe the RG Kar rape and murder, spoke to all three officers at their office last month and sought details of their involvement and role in handling the incident.

The lone chargesheeted accused in the RG Kar case, Sanjay Roy, has been convicted and is serving a life sentence.

The slain doctor’s family had expressed their dissatisfaction about the roles of the CBI and the police, resulting in the fresh probe.