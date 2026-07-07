Brutality against minor in Baruipur a fallout of TMC corruption, claims RG Kar victim's mother

The rape and murder of the 12-year-old girl in Baruipur has been committed by those with degraded minds and is a fallout of corruption during the Trinamool government, the mother of the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital said on Monday.

“People have lost all emotions. The minds are so degraded. I am feeling very bad. She was a young girl,” she said.

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“This is a fallout of the corruption during the tenure of the last chief minister,” she added, speaking to news channel ABP Ananda.

“The new (BJP) government is only two months old. I will request the new government to curb such crimes with an iron hand. Why will such a crime happen? All culprits will be arrested. Justice will be done,” she said.

The protests that followed the rape and murder of the doctor in August 2024 paralysed patient services in state-run hospitals for weeks and brought out on the streets tens of thousands of people without any association with party politics. All had a common motive: justice for the doctor who was raped and murdered at her place of work.