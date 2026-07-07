Soccer slash: 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Baruipur over football match frenzy

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed over a football match frenzy in already-tense Baruipur on Monday.

The murder sparked outrage among residents who ransacked a police outpost at Baruipur general hospital at night.

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The police had to deploy Rapid Action Force personnel to bring the situation under control and disperse an angry mob that blocked the road leading to the hospital.

The police said three persons allegedly attacked Prasenjit Biswas repeatedly with a knife while he was returning home after winning a football match.

The teenage footballer slumped on the ground and was rescued by some residents, who rushed him to the Baruipur hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the attackers wanted to avenge their defeat in the match.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem report. A case has been drawn up at Baruipur police station," an officer said.

"Three persons have been detained for questioning," he added.

As the news of the death spread, a strong crowd gathered outside the hospital and ransacked the police outpost while demanding justice for the youth.

The RAF was deployed as irate crowd refused to leave the hospital compound till the accused were arrested.