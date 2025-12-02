IIHM leads AI learning leap, free course for students of Classes XI and XII in 50 schools

IIHM, a hospitality institution, is set to educate high school students in artificial intelligence from 50 government and government-supported schools.

The 12-hour course for students from Classes XI and XII aims to make them AI-literate and teach them to use the technology wisely.

Resource persons from IIHM will conduct in-person classes, scheduled to start this month.

“Knowledge of AI is still vague. People are talking about AI, but they do not know how to apply AI or write a prompt. They have to be taught how to frame a proper question to get an appropriate answer and how not to abuse AI,” said Suborno Bose, chief mentor of IIHM.

“The state government has mandated us to provide this training,” he said.

Bose said that in some southern states, AI is being introduced in Class VIII. Some private schools in the city are starting even earlier.

“It’s our corporate social responsibility, and schools will not have to pay for the training,” said Bose.

On Friday, IIHM unveiled the AI-LEAP, a national AI literacy education acceleration programme. The institute launched an AI education manifesto that outlines the essentials of AI.

“As the word leap means, we want to leap. AI-LEAP will be the engine to push the transformation in 2026. This is a manifesto for transformation.... Our mission is to build a generation of students who use AI with empathy, imagination and integrity,” Bose said in his keynote address on Friday.

Bose underlined the importance of adapting to the times.

“At IIHM, we believe the real purpose of education is not to prepare students for their first job; it is to expand what they can become in life.... Industries will change, technologies will shift.... We should take an 18-year-old and help them grow into someone more confident, global, capable and aware,” he said.

In the hospitality industry, AI can make experiences more “personalised”, hoteliers discussed at the event.

Logging in from Chicago, Tanumoy Ghosh, head GenAI, Hyatt International Chicago, said AI helps guests search in their natural language. “If a guest has to find a hotel of their choice, they would search for, say, a ‘quiet place in Tokyo where I can recover from jet lag and prepare for a high-stakes board meeting’. AI helps to understand the intent of a guest and serve properties or experiences that meet the needs,” he said.