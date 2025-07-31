Howrah resident allegedly duped out of Rs 2 lakh in loan scam, police arrest five

A Howrah resident was allegedly duped out of ₹2 lakh by a group of men who promised to provide him with a personal loan.

Sayan Adhikary, a resident of Bally, needed a loan of ₹8 lakh. The group collected ₹2 lakh from him as processing fees, verification and obtaining a no-objection certificate for the loan amount.

Adhikary realised that he had been cheated. He reported the matter at Narayanpur police station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate earlier this week, following which five persons were arrested on Tuesday.

“According to the complaint, on July 23, when he sought refund from the accused he was confined in a room and was forced to give a written undertaking. Again on Tuesday, his mobile phone was snatched at a garments office in the Rajarhat area. The office belongs to one of the accused,” said an officer.

The cops identified the five as Nayan Debnath who hails from Habra, Mohammad Motiur Rahaman from Diamond Harbour, Navin Mall from Jorabagan, Sheikh Moniruddin Ahmed and Praveen Mall, both from Baguiati.