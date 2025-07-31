MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 31 July 2025

Howrah resident allegedly duped out of Rs 2 lakh in loan scam, police arrest five

Sayan Adhikary, a resident of Bally, needed a loan of Rs 8 lakh, the group collected Rs 2 lakh from him as processing fees, verification and obtaining a no-objection certificate for the loan amount

Our Special Correspondent Published 31.07.25, 08:47 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A Howrah resident was allegedly duped out of 2 lakh by a group of men who promised to provide him with a personal loan.

Sayan Adhikary, a resident of Bally, needed a loan of 8 lakh. The group collected 2 lakh from him as processing fees, verification and obtaining a no-objection certificate for the loan amount.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adhikary realised that he had been cheated. He reported the matter at Narayanpur police station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate earlier this week, following which five persons were arrested on Tuesday.

“According to the complaint, on July 23, when he sought refund from the accused he was confined in a room and was forced to give a written undertaking. Again on Tuesday, his mobile phone was snatched at a garments office in the Rajarhat area. The office belongs to one of the accused,” said an officer.

The cops identified the five as Nayan Debnath who hails from Habra, Mohammad Motiur Rahaman from Diamond Harbour, Navin Mall from Jorabagan, Sheikh Moniruddin Ahmed and Praveen Mall, both from Baguiati.

RELATED TOPICS

Fraud Arrest Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Govt vows to protect exporters as mobile phones, textiles and auto parts face major hit

India says still committed to bilateral trade deal that is ‘mutually beneficial’ wih US
PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump and Jairam Ramesh (inset)
Quote left Quote right

Both leaders have come to fully understand how he can be swayed through his ego

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT