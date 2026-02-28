Howrah murder case: Cops keep tabs on relatives and friends of duo behind the firing

The two men who allegedly shot dead 27-year-old developer Mohammad Shafique near his home in Pilkhana, Howrah, on Tuesday morning had not been arrested as of Friday evening.

Police sources said they were trying to trace the duo through their mobile phones, but the devices have remained switched off since the incident. The men’s last known location was near Jorasanko on Tuesday morning, shortly after fleeing the crime scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in Howrah police said surveillance has been mounted on the friends and relatives of the accused, identified as Harun Khan and Rafaquat Hussain, also known as Rohit, in case the duo tries to contact them.

“We are trying to find out if they were receiving financial help from anyone. Once their supply lines are cut, they will exhaust their resources and be forced to come out,” an officer said. The police are also monitoring the duo’s bank accounts for any withdrawals.

So far, three men have been arrested in connection with the murder; the trio is alleged to have provided shelter and logistical support to help the accused flee.

Local BJP leaders alleged that Harun had gained influence under the patronage of a Trinamool leader.

On Thursday, local MLA Goutam Chowdhury met Shafique’s family, promising a job to a family member and assuring them of the prime accused’s arrest.

Residents, who have protested over the last three days against the police’s failure to detain the accused, expressed frustration on Friday.

“It is a shame that the police have not been able to arrest the men till now. It is a political conspiracy,” said a woman who lives near the crime scene.

Another resident said gang wars were putting people at risk. “We are feeling terrorised. Anyone can shoot anyone. Criminals are roaming free with guns. Where do the common people go?” he asked.