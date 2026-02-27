Howrah murder: Cricket buddies to fatal fallout, neighbours recall past bonding of victim and accused

One of the two prime suspects in the Howrah murder, Harun Khan, and the man he allegedly killed, 27-year-old Mohammad Shafique, were once friends, neighbours said. Over time, they parted ways and began working for different people in the area.

“They used to play cricket together. That was a long time ago. Shafique started working under a man named Akash Singh, while Harun got patronage from a local political leader,” said a Pilkhana resident familiar with both men.

Police searching for Harun and his associate Rohit said Harun’s father was from Afghanistan, but Harun grew up in Howrah.

“He first drew attention when he publicly picked a fight with a councillor a few years ago. A ruling party MLA and minister noticed him then. Harun had been jailed at least once and was out on bail. He was beaten inside jail by men of the councillor he confronted. Since then, he became quieter,” said an intelligence officer of Howrah police.

Harun gained influence with political backing, Opposition leaders from the BJP said. Sources said he tried to project himself as a man helping the poor through social media videos and reels.

Local BJP leader Umesh Rai called Harun a hardcore criminal who had no respect for the law after gaining the patronage of a local TMC leader. “North Howrah MLA Goutam Chowdhury began promoting Harun as a philanthropist, including at a recent NGO event on January 26,” he said.

Chowdhury refuted the claims, saying the incident was condemnable. “We have told police that strict action should be taken... The accused will be arrested very soon,” he said.

Police sources said that “Rohit,” the other accused, is a nickname; his real name is Rafaquat Hussain. Both Harun and Rohit remained at large till Thursday evening.