Hope amidst global crisis and military conflicts, say religious leaders on Easter

Religious leaders on Easter reaffirmed the importance of hope amid crisis and military conflicts across the globe.

The risen Christ is the symbol of hope, said Father Moloy D’ Costa, vicar general of the archdiocese of Calcutta, on Sunday at an Easter day programme.

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Religious leaders, priests, lay, and the faithful from all denominations came from across the city to participate in the programme organised by the United Christians of Kolkata.

The rallies from Sacred Heart Church, Union Chapel, Entally Baptist Church, and Bishop’s College culminated at St James’ School with a prayer service on Sunday evening.

“The world at large is currently wrestling with a multifaceted struggle, characterised by the convergence of major military conflicts, a widespread global energy shock, and deteriorating international cooperation. Yet, against this backdrop, there is always a ray of hope. These crises are not permanent; they will surely come to an end,” Father D’ Costa later told Metro.

“Today the Risen Christ offers us that same great hope, that the current crisis of the world will pass away, and peace will ultimately prevail,” he added.

On Easter, churches across the city prayed for peace in a war-ridden world.

The moderator of the Church of North India, Reverend Paritosh Canning, said that one does not need anyone’s help or support to reach Jesus or talk to Jesus.

“Not of a moderator, a bishop, priest or father... You can talk to Jesus on your own,” said the bishop of the Calcutta diocese of the Church of North India.

This year, the National Council of Churches in India has sent out a message of bringing Easter closer to home, said Reverend Asir Ebenezer, the general secretary of the council.

“This was prompted by the fact that many church leaders all over the world were unhappy because Easter, Good Friday and Maundy Thursday observances were not allowed in Jerusalem. They were upset about that. But closer home, here we have people who live in the context of death and decay...there are a lot of people who need to experience that resurrection in their life and therefore we are asking can we bring this Easter closer home from a distant past which we think of having happened 2000 years ago, it has to happen in many people’s lives, here and now, in our own cities, in our own context,” he said.

An Easter rally led by Bishop Paritosh Canning was also held in Howrah on Sunday.