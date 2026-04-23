3 of Tangra family hurt in parking clash

Three members of a family in Tangra were injured following a clash over parking cars on Tuesday night, police said.

Trouble began after Bickram Khatik went to park his car outside his house on Pulin Khatik Road around 9.15pm on Tuesday and found another car parked there, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Khatik asked the man to remove the car, a group of men allegedly attacked him, his wife Sabitri, and his son Sunny.

Khatik told the police that he screamed for help when the group attacked his family members and him with iron rods and blades, a senior police officer said.

“The injured were shifted to NRS Medical College and Hospital for treatment,” the officer said.

“The family alleged that the group not only attacked them, but also barged inside and ransacked their house,” the officer added.

The police have filed a case of physical assault and criminal intimidation against 12 people based on the complaint lodged by Bickram.

Officers added that they were scanning CCTV footage from the area to get details about the alleged attack.

The police said Bickram’s wife, Sabitri, told them that the attackers were supporters of a political party who had threatened them in the past over car parking.

On Tuesday night, things went out of control, she told the police.

“Some of those who allegedly attacked the family are residents of the area. We will identify them soon,” a police officer said.

Last April, a 48-year-old trader, Arun Gupta from Tangra, died after allegedly being pushed into a drain following a clash over parking a two-wheeler.

Gupta, a resident of Tangra’s Mathur Babu Lane, was reportedly assaulted by

two brothers, Aryan and Gaurav Shaw, following a dispute over Gupta parking his scooter near their flour shop.