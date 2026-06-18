Public space debate flares as Mamata’s hawker rally splits opinion in Kolkata

Humanity matters, but not at the cost of others’ right to public space, said several witnesses to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s rally backing hawkers on Wednesday. Mamata walked 1.5km from Esplanade to Wellington Square, accompanied by hawkers who said her presence gave them a much-needed voice.

Jhinuk Mazumdar and Subhajoy Roy spoke to hawkers, shop owners, and ordinary Calcuttans. What some of them said:

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Abhishek Tewari, 26

Owner of an electrical goods shop on Lenin Sarani

I will object if the entrance to my shop is blocked. We pay rent, property tax and trade licence fees. If hawkers occupy the frontage, how will customers access the shop? About a year ago, hawkers tried to take over the space outside my shop, but the shop owners’ association protested and we were able to prevent it.

Imran Khan, in his 50s

A hawker from Metiabruz

We are happy that Mamata Banerjee walked in our support. It’s a question of life and livelihood for us. We have families to run, and Mamata’s support will give us more strength and unite us.

Debojit Mondal, 18

A student who came to practise cricket at Wellington Square

Hawkers should have designated areas and not take up every other pavement in the city. If there are pavements where they have set up their stalls, they shouldn’t take up the entire width of the pavement. We are compassionate towards them, and we understand that they need space to do business. Still, it cannot come at the cost of the general public, who are forced to walk in the middle of heavy traffic because the pavements are no longer there.