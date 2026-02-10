Green Line Metro services halted after signalling system failure at Central Park station

Metro service on the Green line was halted on Tuesday evening following a disruption in the signalling system feedback at the Central Park station.

Truncated services are being operated between Bengal Chemical and Howrah Maidan station on the Green line.

Signaling system issues or feedback failures (like track circuit issues or signal faults) can cause significant, immediate train stoppages and service delays.

If such technical faults frequently occur, passengers should check official Eastern Railway updates for real-time information.

The Green line that connects Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector-V was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22, last year.

Normal service was resumed at 5.32 pm.