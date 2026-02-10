MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 10 February 2026

Green Line Metro services halted after signalling system failure at Central Park station

Truncated services are being operated between Bengal Chemical and Howrah Maidan station on the Green line

Our Web Desk Published 10.02.26, 05:42 PM

Source: Wikipedia

Metro service on the Green line was halted on Tuesday evening following a disruption in the signalling system feedback at the Central Park station.

Truncated services are being operated between Bengal Chemical and Howrah Maidan station on the Green line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Signaling system issues or feedback failures (like track circuit issues or signal faults) can cause significant, immediate train stoppages and service delays.

If such technical faults frequently occur, passengers should check official Eastern Railway updates for real-time information.

The Green line that connects Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector-V was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22, last year.

Normal service was resumed at 5.32 pm.

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Metro Central Park
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Social media platforms must take down unlawful content within three hours, govt orders

The earlier deadline for taking down such content was within 36 hours of being notified about it; new rule could be a challenge for X, Meta
Quote left Quote right

Prioritising foreign labour over the well-being of American citizens undermines our values

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT