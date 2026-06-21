Governor Ravi to meet Bengal university VCs on campus issues

Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi will meet the vice-chancellors of Jadavpur, Presidency and Calcutta universities, along with heads of some other varsities, on Monday to discuss issues being faced by campuses.

The governor, who is the ex officio chancellor of state universities, has asked the VCs to prepare five-minute videos on the activities of their institutions. Ravi will offer his suggestions on campus-related matters during the interaction, said one VC.

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This will be the first interaction between the governor and the VCs since Ravi was appointed in March.

“The chancellor has asked us to prepare a report on the challenges we face and our achievements. We have also been told to prepare a five-minute video. On Monday, we will present them before him,” said JU vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee.

“We will also hear from the chancellor his valued advice on the way forward,” said CU vice-chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh.

A CU official said they had queries regarding the university statutes, which Ghosh was expected to take up with Ravi.

Ravi has been taking a keen interest in campus affairs, similar to his predecessor C.V. Ananda Bose, said a government official.

JU had postponed an executive council meeting on May 6 following objections from the governor’s office, the official said. The university has yet to hold the executive council meeting.

Rabindra Bharati University did not hold its convocation on May 15 following objections from the governor’s office.

“We are eager to know what he says on campus-related affairs. As an ardent follower of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), he could suggest its strict implementation across campuses,” said a JU official.

A former Tamil Nadu governor, Ravi has been a vocal proponent of the policy, frequently calling it a “revolutionary and transformative” framework for India.

Bengal’s new higher education minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay said hours after assuming charge on June 9 that his department would implement NEP 2020 introduced by the Narendra Modi government “in letter and spirit”.