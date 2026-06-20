Ghaziabad NEET aspirant found dead ahead of re-test, police inspect video clip, suspect suicide

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Ghaziabad district, with police recovering a video clip from his mobile phone purportedly recorded shortly before his death, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, in the purported clip, the aspirant is seen saying he is not under any stress related to the upcoming NEET re-examination scheduled for Sunday.

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The deceased, identified as Jatin Kumar, was a resident of Vijay Nagar and had been preparing for NEET-UG, they said.

According to family members, Jatin was studying in his room till late night Thursday. On Friday morning, when relatives went to wake him up, they found him dead and alerted police.

Subsequently, a police team and forensic experts reached the spot. Officials said a noose tied to a ceiling fan was found in the room, while the body was lying on the floor.

During investigation, police recovered a video from Jatin's mobile phone that was allegedly recorded shortly before his death.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali Nagar) Upasana Pandey said the video was being examined as part of the probe. Police are trying to verify the authenticity of the recording and examining all circumstances related to the death.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, Pandey said.

In a similar incident in state capital Lucknow, a 17-year-old NEET aspirant was allegedly found hanging in her room on Tuesday, with police suspecting she died by suicide.

No suicide note was recovered in this case.

The family of the deceased girl told police that she had performed well in the NEET-UG examination held May 3, and was hopeful of clearing it before it was cancelled. Subsequently, she apparently slipped into depression.

"She was in a state of depression for two to four days, after which she again started preparing for the examination. Family members also said she was under pressure due to the examination," a police official said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the CBI tasked to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities.