Under-construction temple roof collapse in Maharashtra's Parbhani kills 5, injures 18

At least five persons died and 18 were injured after the under-construction roof of a Hanuman temple collapsed at Yashwadi village in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The village is located on the Parbhani-Manwat road, about 190 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

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A part of the roof of the under-construction 'sabha-mandap' or outer hall collapsed around 3.30 pm, said a police official.

While five persons were confirmed dead, around 25 people have been rescued so far, he said.

It being a Saturday, a day associated with Lord Hanuman, the temple saw a rush of devotees, another official said.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deaths of devotees, and said the injured were being provided medical treatment.

The kin of the deceased will receive financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each, he announced.

The deceased were identified as Santosh Gadade (resident of Mantha), Akash Surduse (Parbhani), Munesh Agarwal (26, Jintur), Suraj Popatkar (20, Manwat), and Srikrushna Gaware (38, Wadvani-Beed).

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