Roll out mats for blockbuster yoga show as PM Modi leads Red Road event

A new public spectacle has made it to Calcutta’s annual calendar — International Yoga Day.

First proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and established by the United Nations in 2014, the date aligns with the summer solstice. It is observed in over 190 countries.

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So far, the celebrations in Bengal were fragmented. But the new BJP regime has gone all out to make this June 21 a blockbuster event.

Modi will lead the celebrations on Red Road early on Sunday. More than 30,000 people are expected to join him. Metro gives a low-down.

PM’s schedule

6.15am: Leaves Lok Bhawan after a night halt

6.25am: Arrives on Red Road

6.30am to 7.50am: Performs yoga

7.50am: Leaves Red Road

Traffic restrictions

Red Road will be shut to traffic. There was no clarity on how long

Mayo Road will be open only to vehicles with stickers specially issued for the programme. No other vehicles will be allowed

Several thoroughfares will be shut to traffic. These include:

Hospital Road (both ways)

Casuarina Avenue

Kidderpore Road from Ghora Pass to J&N Island near Swarnim Vijay Dwar of Fort William

RR Avenue between Y Road tram track and Govt Place West

Gostha Pal Sarani (Kingsway)

Queensway

Plassey Gate Road

Dufferin Road

Outram Road

Esplanade ramp

Other venues

Events are lined up at Millennium Park with “Yoga on 500 boats” and at Rabindra Sarobar and Mohar Kunja.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials said yoga sessions will be held at more than 40 parks across the city. Among them are: Tala Jheel Park, Bagbazar Park, Deshbandhu Park, Sraddhananda Park, Elliot Park, College Square, Ramlila Maidan, Deshapriya Park and Chetla Park.

“There will be a trainer at each venue. Some of them will have giant screens for participants to take cues from the Prime Minister. Participants are advised to bring their own mats,” said a KMC official.

For health

A state government order has directed employees to perform yoga early Sunday morning, whether at Red Road, Milan Mela, government offices or their homes.

A June 14 communication from Bengal’s chief secretary, said: “… it has been decided that all officers and employees, including permanent, contractual, part-time, daily-wage/casual workers, outsourced personnel, and personnel engaged on honorarium basis of the State Government, PSUs, autonomous bodies, and local bodies shall observe the occasion by participating in the programme on 21.06.2026 from 6.30am to 7.45am from their respective offices/place of stay/Red Road & Milan Mela, if nominated.”

Security

Multi-tier security arrangements will be in place for the Prime Minister, Union ministers, chief ministers, his cabinet colleagues and others.

Separate security arrangements are in place for attendees of the Red Road event.

“All police stations and traffic guards across the city have been briefed about the day’s scheduled events, and officers have been instructed to make necessary arrangements accordingly, particularly in places of mass congregation,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

Weather

The sky is expected to be cloudy on Sunday morning. Light rain is not ruled out. But the discomfort index won’t be very high, said a Met official.

Transport

A significant portion of the crowd will be students, who will be ferried to the venue by buses organised by schools or other organisations.

Metro Rail will run additional services. Sunday is also the all-India medical entrance exam (NEET-UG), which was rescheduled for June 21 after the May 3 paper was cancelled due to irregularities.

Blue Line (north-south corridor): 214 trains, starting from 4am from both Shahid Khudiram (Briji) and Dakshineswar

Green Line (east-west corridor): 173 services, starting at 4am from Howrah Maidan and 4.02am from Salt Lake Sector V