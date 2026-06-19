Governor hails intruder combat, cites faster BSF land transfer for border fence

Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday said that the Suvendu Adhikari government had acted promptly to prevent infiltration while tabling data on the transfer of land parcels to the BSF for border fencing along the porous India-Bangladesh border.

He also hinted, without naming former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, that the process was held up during the previous regime.

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“The incumbent state government, after coming to power, has approved all the pending proposals for land purchase and transfer of government land for border fencing and border outposts,” Ravi said.

“To strengthen border infrastructure and curb infiltration, my government handed over 85.76 acres of land to the Border Security Force on May 20, 2026, through vesting and direct purchase. In addition, direct purchase and acquisition of 88.401 acres of land are currently under process,” he said.

He said that the state government would hand over 897.477 acres more for the strategic initiative.

According to the data tabled by the governor on the floor of the Assembly, more than 1,000 acres would be required to fence the sensitive stretches of the border through which thousands of infiltrators had allegedly crossed into Indian territory over the years.

During the election campaign, Union home minister Amit Shah repeatedly accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not handing over land to the BSF for border fencing along the porous India-Bangladesh border. He claimed the BJP government would complete the process of handing over the required land within 45 days of

assuming power.

While that has not happened, according to data, the BJP government handed over nearly 86 acres and began the process to acquire another 88 acres.

A source said that handing over land was a complex, technical process involving multiple departments and, in many cases, private landowners. Therefore, completing the process will take more time.

“The most important aspect is that chief minister Suvendu Adhikari initiated the process of handing over land from his first cabinet meeting and accorded it the highest priority. The government has already cleared all pending proposals relating to land transfer to the BSF. Now, only the official formalities remain,” an official said.

The governor also raised concerns over demographic changes caused by the influx of infiltrators over the past few decades, before praising this government for taking prompt action to identify and deport them.

“Hon’ble Members are all well aware that the influx of illegal infiltrators along the long, porous international border over the last decades has severely impacted the demographic balance in our state. The fulfillment of the needs of rightful citizens has been compromised because of the presence of a large number of illegal infiltrators here with the active indulgence of some vested interest groups within the state itself,” Ravi said.

“My government is taking prompt action for the quick detection and deportation of illegal foreigners after they have been identified following due process,” he added.

Earlier this month, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari claimed nearly 4,800 infiltrators had been deported to Bangladesh.

The government has set up holding centres in many Bangladesh-bordering districts.

Singur industry park

Governor R.N Ravi said that the government had begun preparatory work for a new industrial park in Singur. Top BJP leaders, including chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, had vowed to bring back Tatas in Singur, the land from where Ratan Tata’s Nano car factory was withdrawn following an agitation by Mamata Banerjee and her party between 2006 and 2008.