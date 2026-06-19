CID questions Mamata Banerjee’s niece Aditi Gayen in Abhishek Banerjee speech probe

The CID was back on Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat on Thursday, this time to question former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s niece, Aditi Gayen, in connection with its probe into allegedly inflammatory remarks by Abhishek

Banerjee.

Gayen lives with her mother on the first floor of a four-storey building at 29D Harish Chatterjee Street, a few blocks away from Mamata’s residence.

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This was the second time in less than a fortnight that a CID team was on Harish Chatterjee Street.

On June 9, a 17-member CID team went to the Trinamool office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street in connection with its probe into an alleged signature fraud.

On Thursday, the CID team arrived around 1.50pm and spoke to Aditi for over an hour.

The officers left close to 3pm.

Sources said Gayen was a part of the team that handled Abhishek’s social media pages.

The CID team wanted to know about Abhishek’s videos, where he is allegedly

delivering inflammatory speeches.

In one of the speeches, Abhishek said DJ music would replace Rabindrasangeet after the May 4 election results, a comment that critics construed as a call to violence.

A case was drawn up after a man named Rajib Sarkar lodged a complaint at Baguiati police station on May 5 and later with the cybercrime department of Bidhannagar police station, alleging that the Trinamool leader delivered inflammatory, provocative, and threatening speeches.

CID took over the probe.

On June 16, the agency questioned Abhishek for nearly 11 hours in connection with this case.

“Certain technicalities are involved when someone uploads a video on social media platforms. Since the inflammatory remarks had gone viral, we want to check with those who may have uploaded the videos,” a senior officer said.

Aditi stepped out of the building soon after the CID team left. She did not speak about Thursday’s questioning. “Ask them. Why me?” she said.

A 45-year-old woman from the area said she has known the Gayens for a decade.

“We have heard that they used to live in Behala earlier,” she said.