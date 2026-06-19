Swarup Biswas took 5% cut for film work facilitation, prosecution tells Alipore court

Swarup Biswas, the arrested Trinamool leader and younger brother of former minister Aroop Biswas, allegedly took a 5% cut in exchange for facilitating work in the Bengali entertainment industry, the prosecution told an Alipore court on Thursday.

Biswas was shown arrested in two more extortion cases lodged with the Regent Park police station and was remanded in police custody for five days.

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He was first arrested in connection with a complaint of sexual harassment and extortion by a make-up artist lodged at New Alipore police station.

According to police sources, 61 individuals have so far alleged that Swarup Biswas sought a 5% from earnings linked to work opportunities in the industry.

He has also been accused of collecting nearly ₹1 crore during the pandemic on the pretext of providing Covid-related assistance.

The state’s lawyer submitted that investigators had found discrepancies involving ₹75 lakh that could not be reconciled with documentary evidence or bank statements.

Appearing for one of the complainants, another lawyer alleged that Biswas routinely wore “camera-fitted glasses” to create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

His defence lawyer argued that despite the allegations of extortion or unauthorised use of arms, neither money nor any arms were recovered.

The court sent Swarup Biswas to police remand in connection with the cases registered at the Regent Park police station.

The make-up artist alleged that Biswas sought sexual favours in exchange for work and that his associates later threatened her with a gun when she refused.

The police said several persons who were allegedly cheated with false promises of work in the industry had sought a refund.