Government orders block- and municipality-wise madrasa survey for administrative purposes

The BJP government has ordered a block- and municipality-wise survey to gather information on madrasas across Bengal.

An order issued by the minority affairs and madrasa education department on June 5 states that the exercise may also help the government identify “irregularities or unlawful activities, if found”, and take “corrective measures”.

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The directive was sent to all district magistrates in the state on Friday.

“The present exercise is intended for administrative purposes, with a view to enabling the department to obtain district-wise data, regarding the nature, status, academic activities, infrastructural facilities, student composition and related particulars of such institutions for educational planning, child welfare measures and maintenance of academic records,” the order, signed by the principal secretary of the minority affairs and madrasa education department, said.

It added: “The exercise may also assist the government in identifying any irregularities or unlawful activities, if found, and taking corrective measures.”

While clarifying that the survey is being conducted for administrative purposes, the June 5 order said: “No coercive/closure or student displacement related action shall be initiated on the basis of this communication as of now.”

It further stated that the institutions concerned would be allowed to continue their academic activities without disruption during the current academic session.

The order comes days after the BJP government made the singing of Vande Mataram compulsory, with immediate effect, in all madrasas under the state’s minority affairs and madrasa education department.

District magistrates have been directed to collect information on all madrasas, including those that are unaided, unregistered, community-managed, privately managed, or operating under other educational arrangements.

They have been instructed to gather the information in the prescribed format and submit a consolidated report to the department by July 5.

Madrasas have been a focus of the BJP in Bengal.

Addressing an election rally in Siliguri on April 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Trinamool government had allocated around ₹6,000 crore for madrasa education while failing to provide adequate funds for the region’s growth.

Swapan Mandal, secretary of the All Bengal Teachers and Employees Association, said: “First, they imposed Vande Mataram by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in madrasas. Now they have started a survey of madrasas. I suspect that, in the name of identifying irregularities or unlawful activities, the BJP government is going to tighten its noose around these institutions.”