Golpark gang tussle: Three more arrested for violence at Kankulia

Police identified the trio as Sougata Bose, 29, and Mintu Bhanja, 36, from Kasba, and Prabir Pramanik, 26, from the Rabindra Sarobar area

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 08.02.26, 06:28 AM
Policemen on Kankulia Road on Monday after Sunday night’s violence

Three more were arrested on Saturday evening in connection with the violence at Kankulia near Golpark last Sunday.

Police identified the trio as Sougata Bose, 29, and Mintu Bhanja, 36, from Kasba, and Prabir Pramanik, 26, from the Rabindra Sarobar area.

One of the prime suspects, Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu, is yet to be arrested.

The police said the trio were arrested in connection with one of the three FIRs that were filed after the violence.

“So far, 23 people have been arrested in this case,” said Bholanath Pandey, deputy commissioner, southeast division, Kolkata Police.

Violence had erupted at Kankulia last Sunday night after two gangs clashed over business rivalry. One person had received a bullet injury.

Violence Gang Rivalry Golpark Gunshots
