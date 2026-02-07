Golpark gang clash: One more arrested in connection with violence on Kankulia Road

One more man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the violence on Kankulia Road near Golpark last Sunday.

However, one of the prime accused in this case, Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu, could not be traced till late on Friday.

Police identified the arrested as Sambhu Shikari, 34, a resident of Ashutosh Chatterjee Road in Dhakuria.

A senior police officer attached to the case said Shikari was arrested in connection with one of the three FIRs that have been registered over the violence at Kankulia.

“This is the 20th person to be arrested in this case. Others involved in the violence will soon be arrested. No one will be spared. We are carrying out raids,” said the officer of Kolkat Police’s south east division on Friday.

According to officers, the conflict erupted around 8pm on Sunday after a picnic at in the area when a gathering of more than 40 men stormed into the south Calcutta neighbourhood and launched an attack on another group.

Officers of Rabindra Sarobar police station rushed to the spot to diffuse the tension, but the police jeep was attacked and damaged.

The police said one person suffered a bullet injury in his thigh and was admitted to the hospital.

Following the incident, the first case was lodged by members of the Bapi Haldar gang who had accused Sona Pappu’s men of launching an attack on them.

The second case was started by the police against unknown men for assaulting cops and causing damage to a police vehicle.

The third complaint was lodged by members of the Sona Pappu gang who had accused Bapi Haldar’s men of instigating violence.

Two rounds of bullets were fired. One of the men involved in the clash was injured.

Police sources said Shikari was arrested in connection with the third case.

Police said they were “not discriminating” while making the arrests. “We are arresting members of both the gangs, whoever was involved,” an officer said.

Shikari was produced before a court on Friday and remanded to police custody.