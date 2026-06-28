Garden Reach warehouse collapse: Nine more survivors discharged from SSKM Hospital

More survivors of the under-construction warehouse collapse in Garden Reach were discharged from SSKM Hospital’s trauma care centre on Saturday, returning home to uncertain livelihoods and the trauma of a disaster that claimed several lives.

Hospital sources said nine injured persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number released to 13, including four on Friday.

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“Four patients are still admitted. Two are in the critical care unit, one is in a ward and another is awaiting spine surgery,” said Rajat Chowdhury, ITU specialist in charge of the trauma care centre.

The state government has announced ₹1 lakh compensation for each injured person and said it would bear all medical expenses.

Among those discharged was Ram Prasad Chowdhury, a 22-year-old mason from Katwa in East Burdwan, who was rescued nearly five hours after the collapse with injuries to his left leg and waist.

“My nephew was trapped for five hours. He is the family’s sole breadwinner and supports his 70-year-old mother, who suffered a brain stroke two years ago,” said his uncle, Dilip Chowdhury.

The family spent ₹5,000 on a private ambulance to take him home and has been asked to bring him back to SSKM after three days for a follow-up.

Another survivor, Debashish Das, 43, of North 24-Parganas, was discharged after treatment for shoulder, spine and waist injuries and four stitches to his head.

“I am mentally shattered because my co-workers did not survive,” Das said. The father of two said he was worried about supporting his family, including his 70-year-old mother, whose kidney treatment costs about ₹3,000 a month.

Also Read Four survivors of Garden Reach warehouse collapse discharged from SSKM Hospital

Outside the hospital morgue, grieving families waited to collect the bodies of their relatives.

“I am waiting to take my brother home. It is an irreplaceable loss. I don’t know how we will live without him,” said a relative of Suman Karmakar, who was declared dead on Thursday.

Police said the post-mortem reports would form a key part of the Special Investigation Team’s preliminary report on the collapse.

Police said the post-mortem reports will be crucial while investigating the collapse.

“Each post-mortem report will be attached to the report that will outline the preliminary findings,” a senior member of the SIT, set up to investigate the collapse, said.