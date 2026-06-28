Assam man arrested for fraudulently withdrawing money from Kalyan Banerjee's bank account

The cybercrime wing of Kolkata Police arrested a man from Rangapani in Assam late on Friday for allegedly siphoning off around ₹56 lakh from a bank account of Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee.

The accused has been identified as Mokuleshar Reza.

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“We will bring Reza to the city on transit remand and seek his custody to ascertain whether others were involved in the alleged crime and, if so, how many,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said on Saturday.

“It appears that the accused purchased gold with this money. We will try to recover it,” said the officer.

The account in question is that of a nationalised bank located inside the state Assembly.

The fraud was discovered sometime in November 2025, when the branch officials informed Banerjee that around ₹56 lakhs had been withdrawn.

A police complaint was immediately lodged with the cyber cell, and a probe was initiated.

According to police officers, Reza entered the bank posing as a lawyer and managed to change the mobile number linked to Banerjee’s account.

Subsequently, he allegedly withdrew the amount in several transactions.