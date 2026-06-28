Garden Reach warehouse collapse: Six men came from Bihar's Munger, three return home

Six men from a family — a father, his four sons and a nephew — travelled from Munger, Bihar, to work at the warehouse construction site in Garden Reach.

They had hoped to earn double their usual wages. Instead, they will return home with two bodies and the ashes of one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the dead is 18-year-old Sirchand Kumar, whose body was identified on Friday night after relatives recognised his mobile phone in his right pocket and a copper bangle on his left hand.

Sirchand’s cousins Ghee Kumar and Mannu Kumar, both 19, are the other victims. Ghee was found dead on Wednesday evening, hours after the warehouse collapse. Mannu, critically injured, died in hospital on Friday.

Also Read Government issues SOP for inspection teams visiting under-construction buildings

“We came to Calcutta because we were told we would get ₹1,000 a day. Elsewhere, we earned around ₹500. We thought we would save more and support our families. Instead, we are now taking home the bodies of our brothers,” said Manikchand, 22, one of the survivors.

His father Rajendra Ram, 55, and siblings Mannu, Ghee and Sohid, 26, had reached the site on June 15. Manikchand and cousin Sirchand arrived on Monday, two days before the collapse.

“The last time we all worked together was at a road construction site in Odisha. Ghee, Sirchand, Sohid and I worked there for nearly a year-and-a-half. In our family, none of the brothers could study beyond Class X because we had to start earning early. Only Sirchand studied till Class XII,” he said.

Sirchand had three siblings — a brother and two sisters. His elder sister is married. “He had come here dreaming of earning enough to support his family. None of us imagined this would be his last journey. We could not recognise him when we saw his body. He was identified by his mobile phone still in his right pocket and the copper bangle on his left hand,” Manikchand said.

“Mannu had got married just two months ago. Our entire family has been shattered,” he said.

On Wednesday, Manikchand and Sohid were among the first rescued after the collapse. Manikchand suffered injuries to his nose and waist after an iron rod struck him. “My father (Rajendra) was trapped after a concrete roof fell on him and was rescued nearly five hours later,” he said.

Ghee was cremated after post-mortem. The bodies of Mannu and Sirchand will undergo the procedure. Manikchand said they will take the bodies home for cremation in front of family members.

Also Read Four survivors of Garden Reach warehouse collapse discharged from SSKM Hospital

An injured Sohid, waiting at SSKM Hospital to collect the bodies, said: “We don’t know how long we will be away from work because of our injuries or when we will be able to work again. Right now, all we want is to take our brothers back to our village and perform their last rites.”