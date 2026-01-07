Forum slams absence of full-term vice-chancellors at 11 state-aided universities

A platform of state university teachers’ association on Tuesday alleged that the absence of full-term vice-chancellors in 11 state-aided universities has triggered an academic and administrative stalemate on those campuses.

The teachers said that implementing the four-year undergraduate programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) has become difficult, as the necessary infrastructure cannot be developed without full-term VCs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Activities such as publication of results and submission of PhD theses are also being affected.

The appointment of VCs in these universities is on hold as the governor and the state government are in disagreement over finalising the names, and the issue is pending before the Supreme Court.

The platform said the appointment of full-term vice chancellors was pending in 11 universities, including West Bengal State University, Barasat, North Bengal University and Netaji Subhas Open University.

Barnana Guhathakurta, a professor of Netaji Subhas Open University, said they don’t have even an interim VC.

“We would not be able to publish the results because this requires VC’s approval,” said Guhathakurta.

Sankhayan Chowdhury, a representative of the platform who is a professor of Calcutta University, said: “CU got a full-term VC in late November, and is struggling to implement the four-year undergraduate programme introduced under the NEP. Just think of the plight of the universities that do not have any VC.”

Gratuity

The representatives of the platform also criticised the state government’s decision to clear only three-fourth of the gratuity of the retiring teaching and non-teaching staff.

They alleged that this is a violation of the democratic rights of university employees. In the name of regulating the service book of the retiring employees, the department is depriving the superannuating employees of their rights, they alleged.

Parthapratim Roy, another spokesperson of the platform, said: “The education department has come up with this circular... Nothing has been clarified,” said Roy.

An education department official said they do not have any intention of withholding the gratuity. “We just want to check the service book of a retiring employee. So long as the service book is okay, we will not withhold the gratuity,” the official said.