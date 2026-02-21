JU campus clash: Two teachers injured while trying to stop fight between students

Two Jadavpur University teachers were injured on Friday when they tried to stop a fight between two factions of students, a JU official said.

He said the clash erupted between supporters of the SFI and We The Independent (WTI) over an election of student representatives to the university’s internal complaints committee.

The altercation started during a cultural event named Medgala that was organised by the WTI on the campus on Friday evening.

When the two teachers — Rajeshwar Sinha and Lalit Madhav — intervened to separate the groups, they were allegedly assaulted.

Both were taken to a hospital. While Madhav was discharged after receiving first aid, Sinha, who sustained injuries near his eyes, is undergoing treatment.

One of the teachers also had his spectacles smashed by the alleged attackers.

Police said they received an alert about the unrest on the campus, but did not get a call from the university officials seeking their intervention.

There was no complaint from any end to the police till late Friday evening.

“We heard about the incident. But we did not receive any communication from the authorities. Neither the university nor any individual has lodged any complaint with Jadavpur police station,” said a senior officer of the south-suburban division of Kolkata Police.

The police cannot enter the campus unless their assistance is requested.